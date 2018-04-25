NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6, series schedule, TV channel, online stream, bracket
The Celtics square off against the Bucks in the 2 vs. 7 matchup in the Eastern Conference
The Celtics have taken their lead back in this series. They enter Tuesday's Game 6 with a 3-2 lead and a chance to eliminate the Bucks in Milwaukee. However, they've yet to win a game on the road. They did get Marcus Smart back in Game 5 and he gives them an edge they were lacking. Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled in Game 5 and will be looking to bounce back and keep his team alive in a crucial elimination game.
Finishing the season at 55-27, the Celtics claimed the No. 2 seed in the East despite a season filled with all sorts of injuries, including season-enders to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. As for the Bucks, they finished seventh and with a record of 44-38. It was a tumultuous season, filled with injuries and a coaching change, but they're back in the playoffs for a second straight season.
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
Live updates from Game 5
How to Watch Game 6
- Date: Thursday, April 26
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Regular season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors
Injury report: The Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Theis are out for the season; Marcus Smart could be cleared by Apr. 27. Bucks center John Henson has been out of the lineup with back issues.
Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Al Horford; C Aron Baynes
Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup: G Eric Bledsoe; G Tony Snell; F Khris Middleton; F Giannis Antetokounmpo; C Tyler Zeller
Boston wins if ...
They're able to get enough offensive production. Even with the injuries, the Celtics have still been a strong defensive team, and there's little doubt that end of the floor will be a problem. But without Hayward and Irving -- as well as Smart, who is known more for his defense but is big on the offensive end too -- the Celtics are going to have trouble scoring points. If their youngsters are able to handle the increased pressure of the playoffs and put points on the board, they can win this series.
Milwaukee wins if ...
Giannis takes over and the Bucks' defense stifles the Celtics. The Greek Freak will be the most talented player on the floor, and the Bucks need him to play like it. There's no reason to expect him to play poorly, but the Bucks can't afford any off nights from their star in this series. In addition, they'll need their defense -- which has been bad at times this season -- to step up and stifle the shorthanded Celtics.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics have a 51.2 percent chance to win the conference and a 9.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
Playoffs show NBA's future -- and depth
Sure, we might end up with LeBron vs. Warriors Part IV, but how we're getting there is ill...
-
10 ways the playoffs affect free agency
The 2018 edition of the NBA's free-agent frenzy will be crazy, particularly given what is happening...
-
NBA DFS, April 25: DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Wizards vs. Raptors odds, Game 5 picks
Galin Dragiev is on a 12-4 run picking the Wizards and Raptors and now he's locked in a selection...
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
Catch up on all the news, scores and highlights from Tuesday's NBA playoff games
-
Cavs vs. Pacers Game 5 preview
The Cavs responded with a big win to even the series at 2-2