NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Heat vs. 76ers Game 5, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

And just like that, the 76ers have a 3-1 lead. The Heat looked like they might win both Game 3 and Game 4, but eventually the Sixers were just too much for them. Now Philly looks to close out the series at home in Game 5 on Tuesday.

The 76ers have a great chance to close out the series at home. They not only have momentum on their side, but they still managed to win despite playing sloppy ball for most of the game. However, they probably want to close this out in five. Philadelphia doesn't want to go back to Miami for a Game 6.

Here is everything you need to know about one of the East's most exciting matchups:

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

How to watch Game 5

Date: Tuesday, April 24



Tuesday, April 24 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT app

Playoff series schedule:

Season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: The 76ers are making their first playoff appearance since 2011-12; The Heat are making their first appearance since 2015-16

Injury report: Sixers center Joel Embiid made his return from an orbital fracture in his eye in Game 3. Heat guard Dion Waiters is out for the season.

76ers projected starting lineup: G Ben Simmons; G JJ Redick; F Dario Saric; F Robert Covington; C Joel Embiid

Heat projected starting lineup: G Goran Dragic; G Tyler Johnson; F Josh Richardson; F James Johnson; C Hassan Whiteside

76ers win if ...

If the 76ers can carry their momentum from the regular season into the playoffs, then they're going to be a dangerous team in the playoffs. They finished the regular season on a 16 game win streak. Embiid, if healthy, and Simmons are one of the NBA's most dynamic duos. They have the third-best defense and fourth-best net rating in the NBA. They're an easy favorite.

Heat win if ...

The Heat haven't always been consistent, but their depth gives them a lot of versatility. Miami can gain an advantage if they control the pace, forcing Philadelphia to play slow, and use their bench as an advantage. A lot of teams shorten up their rotation in the playoffs. The Heat don't have to do that. They can adjust to whatever Philadelphia is running and counter that.

