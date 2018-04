NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 2, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

For the second year in a row, the Cavaliers and Pacers are facing off in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but so far it's been a different story. The Pacers are coming off a dominant Game 1 win and now we'll get to see how Cleveland responds to some early playoff adversity.

This promises to be an interesting series. The Cavaliers have struggled to play consistent basketball all season and this is the first time a LeBron James-led team has dropped the opening game of the opening series. The Pacers, on the other hand, have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises. Led by Victor Oladipo, they shocked everybody with their prolific offense and high energy.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

How to Watch Game 2

Date: Wednesday, April 18



Wednesday, April 18 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland



Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTDrama.com/WatchTNT or the WatchTNT app



Playoff series schedule



Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80

Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Regular season series: Pacers win 3-1

Last season's playoff results: Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals; Pacers were swept by the Cavaliers in the first round

Injury report: Cavs guard George Hill (back) is questionable for Game 2. Cavs guard Kyle Korver (illness) is considered day-to-day.

Cavs' projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G Rodney Hood; F LeBron James; F Jeff Green.; C Kevin Love

Pacers' projected starting lineup: G Darren Collison; G Victor Oladipo; F Bojan Bogdanovic; F Thaddeus Young; C Myles Turner

Cavaliers win if ...

The Cavaliers win if they flip the switch. They've been an up-and-down team all season, but they finished the season with flashes of who they want to be come postseason time. Larry Nance Jr. gives them a lot of versatility off the bench and is a game-changer for them. However, none of this matters if they can't flip the switch and look like the team everybody expects them to be. That will depend on LeBron James.

Pacers win if ...

The Pacers can win this series if the Cavaliers' D doesn't improve in the playoffs. Cleveland has been one of the NBA's worst defensive teams this season and ranks 29th in defensive efficiency. The Pacers have a fast-paced offense that can exploit the Cavs in a hurry. They're an average defensive team, though, so they'll need to outscore the Cavs to have a chance.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Cavaliers have a 50 percent chance to win the conference and an 11.1 percent chance to win it all. Meanwhile, the Pacers have a 2.4 chance of winning the conference and 1.0 percent chance to reach the Finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 Playoff Bracket