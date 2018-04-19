NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Pelicans vs. Blazers Game 3 series schedule, TV channel, online stream
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the Western Conference
The Pelicans have done it again. After stealing Game 1 on the road over the weekend, the Pelicans went and took Game 2 as well, winning both games in Portland to take a 2-0 series lead back to New Orleans. Jrue Holiday had a playoff career-high 33 points to lead the way, while Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo were strong as well.
Now down 0-2, the Trail Blazers will have to try and answer the Pelicans and win two road games of their own. If they don't, they'll be in serious trouble. The first step will be getting some more efficient nights from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who were a combined 16-39 in Game 2.
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
How to watch Game 3
- Date: Thursday, April 19
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBA TV
- Live stream: fuboTV
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | <strong>Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1</strong>
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
Season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: Trail Blazers eliminated by Golden State Warriors in Round 1 4-0; Pelicans' first appearance since 2015
Injury report: Blazers forward Maurice Harkless is doubtful for the start of the series after knee surgery. The Pelicans previously lost DeMarcus Cousins, Alexis Ajinca and Frank Jackson to season-ending injuries.
Blazers' projected starting lineup: G Damian Lillard; G CJ McCollum; F Evan Turner; F Al-Farouq Aminu; C Jusuf Nurkic
Pelicans' projected starting lineup: G Rajon Rondo; G Jrue Holiday; G/F E'Twaun Moore; F Nikola Mirotic; C Anthony Davis
Blazers win if ...
First thing's first: You're not going to outright stop Anthony Davis. What you can do is harass him. If Nurkic can body Davis up and give him some problems, he can keep the Pelicans' offense out of rhythm, since it runs through a center. The last time Damian Lillard played the Pelicans, he put up 41 points. A fraction of that will keep the Blazers competitive against the Pelicans, but the Blazers will need to develop an inside presence to take on a large Pelicans team.
Pelicans win if ...
The Pelicans can win if they help Anthony Davis out. Last time these teams played, Davis put up 36 with 14 boards and six blocks. If Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo can at least limit Lillard and McCollum with their excellent defense, they can make this an extremely difficult match-up for Portland. All of that mixed with the shooting beyond the arc that players like Niko Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore have displayed down the stretch makes this team a tough out.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Pelicans have an 80.3 percent chance of winning the first round and 19.6 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 Playoff Bracket
-
76ers vs. Heat: Game 3 preview
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the Eastern Conference as the series shifts...
-
Warriors vs. Spurs Game 2 recap
Can the Spurs get back into the series?
-
Jazz's Mitchell making history
Mitchell scored 28 points to lead the Jazz to a Game 2 win, evening their series with the Thunder...
-
NBA playoffs schedule for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
Thunder vs. Jazz: Game 2 recap
Everything you need to know about the 4 vs. 5 matchup in the Western Conference playoffs
-
Rockets vs. Wolves scores, schedule
James Harden and the No. 1 seed Rockets take on Jimmy Butler and the No. 8 seed Wolves in the...