NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Pelicans vs. Blazers Game 3 series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Pelicans have done it again. After stealing Game 1 on the road over the weekend, the Pelicans went and took Game 2 as well, winning both games in Portland to take a 2-0 series lead back to New Orleans. Jrue Holiday had a playoff career-high 33 points to lead the way, while Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo were strong as well.

Now down 0-2, the Trail Blazers will have to try and answer the Pelicans and win two road games of their own. If they don't, they'll be in serious trouble. The first step will be getting some more efficient nights from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who were a combined 16-39 in Game 2.

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

How to watch Game 3

Date: Thursday, April 19



Thursday, April 19 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana



Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Live stream: fuboTV

Playoff series schedule

Season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: Trail Blazers eliminated by Golden State Warriors in Round 1 4-0; Pelicans' first appearance since 2015

Injury report: Blazers forward Maurice Harkless is doubtful for the start of the series after knee surgery. The Pelicans previously lost DeMarcus Cousins, Alexis Ajinca and Frank Jackson to season-ending injuries.

Blazers' projected starting lineup: G Damian Lillard; G CJ McCollum; F Evan Turner; F Al-Farouq Aminu; C Jusuf Nurkic

Pelicans' projected starting lineup: G Rajon Rondo; G Jrue Holiday; G/F E'Twaun Moore; F Nikola Mirotic; C Anthony Davis

Blazers win if ...

First thing's first: You're not going to outright stop Anthony Davis. What you can do is harass him. If Nurkic can body Davis up and give him some problems, he can keep the Pelicans' offense out of rhythm, since it runs through a center. The last time Damian Lillard played the Pelicans, he put up 41 points. A fraction of that will keep the Blazers competitive against the Pelicans, but the Blazers will need to develop an inside presence to take on a large Pelicans team.

Pelicans win if ...

The Pelicans can win if they help Anthony Davis out. Last time these teams played, Davis put up 36 with 14 boards and six blocks. If Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo can at least limit Lillard and McCollum with their excellent defense, they can make this an extremely difficult match-up for Portland. All of that mixed with the shooting beyond the arc that players like Niko Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore have displayed down the stretch makes this team a tough out.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Pelicans have an 80.3 percent chance of winning the first round and 19.6 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

