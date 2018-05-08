NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors Game 5, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The Warriors take on the Pelicans in the Western Conference semifinals
The end could be near for the Pelicans, but they'll give it everything they've got in Game 5 to try to stay alive. On the other side, the Warriors will try to end their series to get as much rest as possible for the conference finals.
Finishing the season with a record of 58-24, the Warriors secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They advanced to the second round with relative ease, winning the series 4-1, despite playing without Curry. As for the Pelicans -- who took the No. 6 seed, thanks to a 48-34 record -- they were the first team to advance to the second round, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
How to Watch Game 5
- Date: Tuesday, May 8
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT app
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116 | Ward-Henninger: Curry's swagger back for Warriors
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Warriors 100 | Ward-Henninger: Five takeaways from Pels' win
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Warriors 118, Pelicans 92 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleash 'Hamptons Five'
- Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 8, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 6 in New Orleans: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
Regular-season series: Warriors 3, Pelicans 1
Last season's playoff results: The Warriors won the Finals, beating the Cavaliers by four games to one; the Pelicans did not make the postseason
Injury report: Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to suit up in the playoffs. The Pelicans are without DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.
Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Stephen Curry; G Klay Thompson; F Andre Iguodala; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green
New Orleans Pelicans projected starting lineup: G Jrue Holiday; G Rajon Rondo; F Nikola Mirotic; F E'Twaun Moore; C Anthony Davis
Golden State wins if ...
They don't underestimate the Pelicans and take care of their business. The Pelicans were impressive in the first round, but the Warriors are a better team. Even if Steph Curry misses a few games, this is a series the Warriors should be able to win. But the Pelicans do have Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo were spectacular in the first round, and that trio can make things interesting if the Warriors are in any way checked out.
New Orleans wins if ...
They continue to play like they did in round one and Anthony Davis is the best player in the series. The Pelicans were tremendous in their first-round sweep of the Trail Blazers, and they'll need to be just as good, if not better, if they want to pull the upset on the Warriors. In order for that to happen, they'll need Davis to keep leading the way. If he outplays all four of the Warriors' All-Stars, then the Pelicans might have a chance.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Warriors have a 90.9 percent chance of winning the series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
Updated NBA Playoff bracket
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues Tuesday with two Game 5s in the Western Conference
-
