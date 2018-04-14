NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Raptors vs. Wizards Game 1, TV channel, live stream, online, time, date
Watch the No. 1 Raptors square up against the No. 8 Wizards in the East
It's time for the real season to start. Teams battled all year long for the right to play for the NBA title, and they'll get their shot starting on Saturday.
The No. 1 Toronto Raptors will square off against the No. 8 Washington Wizards. Toronto captured the No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history, as it finished 59-23 on the season -- a franchise record for wins. On the other hand, the regular season was a disappointment for the Wizards, who were without John Wall for a long stretch, and finished in eighth place after finishing in fourth last season.
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
How to watch Game 1
- Date: Saturday, April 14
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Playoff series schedule:
- Game 1 in Toronto: Saturday, April 14, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2
- Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
Season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Wizards were eliminated in the second round by the Boston Celtics.
Injury report: No notable injuries.
Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F Serge Ibaka; F OG Anunoby; C Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards projected starting lineup: G John Wall; G Bradley Beal; F Otto Porter Jr.; F Markieff Morris; C Marcin Gortat
Toronto wins if ...
They just continue doing what they've done all season. The Raptors have been the best team in the East all season long. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have done their usual work and the bench has been spectacular. As long as they trust in what has gotten them here and don't revert to bad habits when things get tough, they should be fine.
Washington wins if ...
The "Playoff Raptors" show up and John Wall plays like an All-Star. Toronto has had a habit in the past of no-showing in the playoffs. If Lowry and DeRozan aren't up to their usual best, and the Raptors' bench isn't ready for the moment, then the Wizards are talented enough to make this a series. But they'll need Wall to step up and play like the All-Star version of himself.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Raptors have a 33.3 percent chance to win the conference and a 7.7 percent chance to win it all. The Wizards on the other hand, have a 2.4 percent chance to reach the Finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
NBA playoffs: Live updates from Saturday
The NBA postseason officially kicks off on Saturday, and we've got everything you need to...
-
Jordan: No contract talks with Clips yet
Jordan has a player option for next season, and can opt to become an unrestricted free age...
-
Warriors-Spurs playoff series preview
Kevin Durant and the Warriors will take on LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs in Game 1 on Sa...
-
Thunder vs. Jazz odds, NBA playoff picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books
-
Warriors: Curry to be evaluated in week
Curry has not played since suffering a sprained MCL on March 23
-
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game 1 picks
Galin Dragiev is on a 10-2 run on NBA picks involving Portland and released a play for Game...