NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Raptors vs. Wizards Game 4, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
Watch the top-seeded Raptors square up against the No. 8 Wizards in the Eastern Conference
Can the Wizards duplicate their Game 3 performance to even the series in Game 4? We'll have to wait and see. The Raptors looked dominant in the first two games, but Washington turned the tables on Friday night in the nation's capital.
John Wall has been outstanding, and Bradley Beal finally broke out of his funk. This Wizards team isn't your typical No. 8 seed, so it will be interesting to see if they can turn into a real threat to upset the No. 1-seeded Raptors.
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
How to watch Game 4
- Date: Sunday, April 22
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Capitol One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119
- Game 3 in Washington: Wizards 122, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
Regular-season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Wizards were eliminated in the second round by the Boston Celtics.
Injury report: No notable injuries.
Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F Serge Ibaka; F OG Anunoby; C Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards projected starting lineup: G John Wall; G Bradley Beal; F Otto Porter Jr.; F Markieff Morris; C Marcin Gortat
Toronto wins if
They just continue doing what they've done all season. The Raptors have been the best team in the East all season long. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have done their usual work and the bench has been spectacular. As long as they trust in what has gotten them here and don't revert to bad habits when things get tough, they should be fine.
Washington wins if
The "Playoff Raptors" show up and John Wall plays like an All-Star. Toronto has had a habit in the past of no-showing in the playoffs. If Lowry and DeRozan aren't up to their usual best, and the Raptors' bench isn't ready for the moment, then the Wizards are talented enough to make this a series. But they'll need Wall to step up and play like the All-Star version of himself.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Raptors have a 96.2 percent chance to win the series and a 60.4 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
