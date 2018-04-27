NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Raptors vs. Wizards Game 6, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
Watch the top-seeded Raptors square up against the No. 8 Wizards in the Eastern Conference
The Wizards are now in survival mode. One more loss and their season is over. Conversely the top-seeded Raptors will look to end the series on Washington's home court during Friday's Game 6. There won't be any shortage of emotion, as the Wizards will likely be pumped up for a do-or-die game.
The winner will get whoever emerges from the hotly contested Pacers-Cavs series, which also has its Game 6 on Friday. It should be a fun one.
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119 | Barnewall: Raptors prove old ways are extinct
- Game 3 in Washington: Wizards 122, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Washington: Wizards 106, Raptors 98
- Game 5 in Toronto: Raptors 108, Wizards 98
- Game 6 in Washington: Friday, April 27, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
Regular-season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Wizards were eliminated in the second round by the Boston Celtics.
Injury report: Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (shoulder) has missed the last three games, and has played only three minutes all series.
Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F Serge Ibaka; F OG Anunoby; C Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards projected starting lineup: G John Wall; G Bradley Beal; F Otto Porter Jr.; F Markieff Morris; C Marcin Gortat
Toronto wins if
They just continue doing what they've done all season. The Raptors have been the best team in the East all season long. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have done their usual work and the bench has been spectacular. As long as they trust in what has gotten them here and don't revert to bad habits when things get tough, they should be fine.
Washington wins if
The "Playoff Raptors" show up and John Wall plays like an All-Star. Toronto has had a habit in the past of no-showing in the playoffs. If Lowry and DeRozan aren't up to their usual best, and the Raptors' bench isn't ready for the moment, then the Wizards are talented enough to make this a series. But they'll need Wall to step up and play like the All-Star version of himself.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Raptors have a 76.2 percent chance to win the series and a 43.9 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
