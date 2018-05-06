NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Rockets vs. Jazz Game 4, series schedule, TV channel, online live stream

This series has been one of the most back-and-forth of the entire NBA playoffs thus far. It should continue to be exciting until the very end.

The Jazz stole home-court advantage with an impressive performance in Game 2, but the Rockets took it right back with a dominant performance of their own in Game 3. There was really never any hope for the Jazz in this one, as the Rockets extended their lead to double-digits after just a few minutes, and led by 30 at halftime. James Harden went for 25 points and 12 assists, Eric Gordon matched him with 25 points off the bench, and the Rockets hit 11 3-pointers as a team.

Here's the series schedule, along with everything you need to know about the matchup.

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

How to watch Game 4

Date: Sunday, May 6



Sunday, May 6 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV channel: TNT

TNT Online streaming: TNTDrama.com or TNT app

Live updates

Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96

Game 2 in Houston: Jazz 116, Rockets 108

Game 3 in Utah: Rockets 113, Jazz 92

Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Regular-season series: Rockets won 4-0

Last season's playoff results: Rockets were eliminated in second round by Spurs 4-2, Jazz were eliminated in second round by Warriors 4-0

Injury report: Jazz guard Thabo Sefolosha is out for the season.

Houston Rockets projected starting lineup: G Chris Paul; G James Harden; F Trevor Ariza; F PJ Tucker; C Clint Capela

Utah Jazz projected starting lineup: G Royce O'Neale; G Donovan Mitchell; F Joe Ingles.; F Derrick Favors; C Rudy Gobert

Houston wins if ...

The shots fall, plain and simple. The Rockets are clearly the more talented team in this series, which is a testament to the breadth of their talent and not the Jazz's lack of it. Donovan Mitchell can create problems for the Rockets, but with the shooting firepower that the Rockets have, they're a much more intimidating team to face off against than the Thunder. That's especially true in a series in which Russell Westbrook became an offensive black hole. The Rockets have three to four shooters on the floor at any given time, making them an extremely tough match-up.

Utah wins if ...

The Rockets' struggles from the field -- which could be the result of the Jazz's incredible defense -- continue, and Ricky Rubio keeps facilitating the offense as efficiently as he has been. If the Rockets get Games 2 and 3 Harden -- in which Harden went 4-for-18 on three-point attempts -- and not Game 4 Harden, where Harden went 7-for-12 from deep, the Jazz have a fighting chance. Utah also has a big size advantage, which Quin Snyder is excellent at ensuring isn't used against his team. They aren't going to simply outscore the Rockets -- a few more things need to go their way than they do for Houston -- but they can definitely create some difficult match-ups and go on runs throughout the game.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket