NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans Game 1, series schedule, odds, online stream, TV channel, bracket
The Warriors will take on the Pelicans in the second round of the playoffs
The second round of the NBA playoffs officially kicks off on Saturday with Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference semifinals. The game tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET, so we're here to make sure you know how to watch and are up to date on all the info about the series.
Finishing the season with a record of 58-24, the Warriors secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They advanced to the second round with relative ease, winning the series 4-1, despite playing without Stephen Curry. As for the Pelicans -- who took the No. 6 seed, thanks to a 48-34 record -- they were the first team to advance to the second round, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
How to Watch Game 1
- Date: Saturday, April 28
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 1, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA
- Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
Regular season series: Warriors 3, Pelicans 1
Last season's playoff results: The Warriors won the Finals, beating the Cavaliers by four games to one; the Pelicans did not make the postseason
Injury report: The Warriors may get back Stephen Curry, who is listed as questionable for Game 1 after practicing in full with the team Thursday. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to suit up in the playoffs. The Pelicans are without DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.
Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Klay Thompson; G Andre Iguodala; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green; C JaVale McGee
New Orleans Pelicans projected starting lineup: G Jrue Holiday; G Rajon Rondo; F Nikola Mirotic; F E'Twaun Moore; C Anthony Davis
Golden State wins if ...
They don't underestimate the Pelicans and take care of their business. The Pelicans were impressive in the first round, but the Warriors are a better team. Even if Steph Curry misses a few games, this is a series the Warriors should be able to win. But the Pelicans do have Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo were spectacular in the first round, and that trio can make things interesting if the Warriors are in any way checked out.
New Orleans wins if ...
They continue to play like they did in round one and Anthony Davis is the best player in the series. The Pelicans were tremendous in their first-round sweep of the Trail Blazers, and they'll need to be just as good, if not better, if they want to pull the upset on the Warriors. In order for that to happen, they'll need Davis to keep leading the way. If he outplays all four of the Warriors' All-Stars, then the Pelicans might have a chance.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Warriors have a 90.9 percent chance of winning the series. The Pelicans have a 14.1 percent chance. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
Updated NBA Playoff bracket
-
