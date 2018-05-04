NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans Game 3, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the playoffs
The Pelicans have run into a buzzsaw of a Warriors team, but all that can change with a big home win in Game 3. Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and company will look to get on the board against Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the stacked defending champions.
Finishing the season with a record of 58-24, the Warriors secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They advanced to the second round with relative ease, winning the series 4-1, despite playing without Curry. As for the Pelicans -- who took the No. 6 seed, thanks to a 48-34 record -- they were the first team to advance to the second round, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
How to Watch Game 3
- Date: Friday, May 4
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Live updates
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Sunday, May 6, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
Regular-season series: Warriors 3, Pelicans 1
Last season's playoff results: The Warriors won the Finals, beating the Cavaliers by four games to one; the Pelicans did not make the postseason
Injury report: The Warriors are expected to start Stephen Curry (knee) in Game 3 after he came off the bench in Game 2. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to suit up in the playoffs. The Pelicans are without DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.
Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Stephen Curry; G Klay Thompson; F Andre Iguodala; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green
New Orleans Pelicans projected starting lineup: G Jrue Holiday; G Rajon Rondo; F Nikola Mirotic; F E'Twaun Moore; C Anthony Davis
Golden State wins if ...
They don't underestimate the Pelicans and take care of their business. The Pelicans were impressive in the first round, but the Warriors are a better team. Even if Steph Curry misses a few games, this is a series the Warriors should be able to win. But the Pelicans do have Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo were spectacular in the first round, and that trio can make things interesting if the Warriors are in any way checked out.
New Orleans wins if ...
They continue to play like they did in round one and Anthony Davis is the best player in the series. The Pelicans were tremendous in their first-round sweep of the Trail Blazers, and they'll need to be just as good, if not better, if they want to pull the upset on the Warriors. In order for that to happen, they'll need Davis to keep leading the way. If he outplays all four of the Warriors' All-Stars, then the Pelicans might have a chance.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Warriors have a 90.9 percent chance of winning the series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
Updated NBA Playoff bracket
-
Cavs DJ vows not to play Drake in series
DJ Steph Floss also mocked Drake's version of "God's Plan," and called Toronto "LeBronto"
-
Scores, news and highlights for Friday
The series between the Warriors-Pelicans and Rockets-Jazz will take a big turn in one direction...
-
Mitchell encourages struggling Simmons
Mitchell offered encouragement to Simmons, who scored just one point on Thursday against B...
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Rubio will miss his third consecutive game Friday as he continues to recover from a hamstring...
-
LaMelo Ball to join father's pro league
Ball left the Lithuanian team in late April and has returned to the States to continue his...
-
Fultz reacts to Dr. J's critical comment
Philly's legendary star admits Tatum 'probably should have been the first pick in the draf...