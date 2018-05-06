NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans Game 4, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

Ask, and you shall receive. The Pelicans needed a big performance in Game 3 to get back in the series, and that's just what they got. After an ugly first couple of minutes, the Pels simply dominated. Anthony Davis went off for 33 points and 18 rebounds, Rajon Rondo handed out a whopping 21 assists and Jrue Holiday added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Pels won, 119-100 to cut the Warriors' lead in the series to 2-1.

Now, Game 4 on Sunday will be absolutely crucial. If the Warriors bounce back and can pick up a win, they'll take full control of the series and head back to Oracle for Game 5 with a chance to close things out. But if the Pelicans show up with the same intensity as they did in Game 3 and defend homecourt, this series could get mighty interesting.

Finishing the season with a record of 58-24, the Warriors secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They advanced to the second round with relative ease, winning the series 4-1, despite playing without Curry. As for the Pelicans -- who took the No. 6 seed, thanks to a 48-34 record -- they were the first team to advance to the second round, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

Regular-season series: Warriors 3, Pelicans 1

Last season's playoff results: The Warriors won the Finals, beating the Cavaliers by four games to one; the Pelicans did not make the postseason

Injury report: The Warriors started Stephen Curry (knee) in Game 3 after he came off the bench in Game 2. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) has yet to suit up in the playoffs. The Pelicans are without DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Stephen Curry; G Klay Thompson; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green; C JaVale McGee

New Orleans Pelicans projected starting lineup: G Jrue Holiday; G Rajon Rondo; F Nikola Mirotic; F E'Twaun Moore; C Anthony Davis

Golden State wins if ...

They don't underestimate the Pelicans and take care of their business. The Pelicans were impressive in the first round, but the Warriors are a better team. Even if Steph Curry misses a few games, this is a series the Warriors should be able to win. But the Pelicans do have Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo were spectacular in the first round, and that trio can make things interesting if the Warriors are in any way checked out.

New Orleans wins if ...

They continue to play like they did in round one and Anthony Davis is the best player in the series. The Pelicans were tremendous in their first-round sweep of the Trail Blazers, and they'll need to be just as good, if not better, if they want to pull the upset on the Warriors. In order for that to happen, they'll need Davis to keep leading the way. If he outplays all four of the Warriors' All-Stars, then the Pelicans might have a chance.

