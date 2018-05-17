NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Warriors have already stolen home-court advantage in the Western Conference finals. After an exciting first half that was dead even, the Warriors pulled away from the Rockets in the third quarter of Game 1, then held off Houston's comeback effort to get the 119-106 win. Kevin Durant paced the Warriors with 37 points on an impressive 14 of 27 shooting. Klay Thompson added six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points. As for the Rockets, they got 41 points from James Harden and 23 points from Chris Paul, but their role players -- save for Eric Gordon, who had 15 points -- struggled.

Now, the Rockets will face an absolute must-win in Game 2. If they can't figure out a way to slow down the Warriors and bounce back with a victory, the series could get out of hand after two games.

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

How to watch Game 2

Date: Wednesday, May 16



Wednesday, May 16 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas



Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTdrama.com or TNT app



Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Houston: Warriors 119, Rockets 106

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, May 16, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday, May 20, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 22, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5* in Houston: Thursday, May 24, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 6* in Oakland: Saturday, May 26, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 7* in Houston: Monday, May 28, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

* -- if necessary

Regular-season series: Houston 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Rockets eliminated by San Antonio Spurs 4-2 in second round; Warriors won NBA Finals.

Injury Report: Warriors G Patrick McCaw has yet to play this postseason due to a spinal contusion.

Rockets' projected starting lineup: G Chris Paul; G James Harden; F Trevor Ariza; F P.J. Tucker; C Clint Capela

Warriors' projected starting lineup: G Stephen Curry; G Klay Thompson; F Andre Iguodala; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green

Rockets win if ...

They keep on shooting like the best shooting team in the NBA and Harden plays like the best player in the series. The thing about playing the Warriors is that you have to work incredibly hard to keep pace with their scoring. The Rockets are perhaps the only team in the NBA legitimately equipped to do that. With Paul, Harden and Ariza, they have three guys that can shoot, alongside Paul's facilitation of the offense. They'll also need to temper the indeterminable impact of Green for the Warriors, who has spent a lot of time facilitating for Golden State this postseason, and do what the Pelicans couldn't and find a solution for Durant.

Warriors win if ...

They're able to flip home court early in this series. With 15 consecutive wins at Oracle, the Warriors' crowd has a way of making runs cascade. The Pelicans learned that first-hand. Golden State also needs to keep on dominating the third quarter. This team is the best third-quarter team in the NBA, and that needs to continue. The final key is to keep Harden off the line. Every team gets frustrated with Harden's free-throw attempt numbers, so the onus will be on Green and, to a lesser extent, Durant to limit him. Thompson keeping Harden on the perimeter will be a huge part of this series.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Warriors have a 66.7 percent chance of winning the series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

