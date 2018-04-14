NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Warriors vs. Spurs Game 1, TV channel, live stream, online, time, date

Last year they met in the Western Conference finals, and this year they'll meet in the first round. It's going to be quite a matchup between the Warriors and Spurs this time around, and things tip off on Saturday with Game 1.

Both teams will likely be without key All-Stars as Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard are both expected to miss the entire series, barring surprise returns to the lineup. The series won't lack star power, however, as fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and LaMarcus Aldridge will all be on the court.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

How to watch Game 1

Date: Saturday, April 14



Saturday, April 14 Time: 3 p.m. ET



3 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



Oracle Arena in Oakland, California TV: ABC



ABC Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Playoff series schedule:

Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Season series: 3-1, Warriors

Last season's playoff results: Warriors won 2016-17 NBA title; Spurs lost to Warriors (4-0) in Western Conference finals

Injury report: Warriors guards Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the entire first-round series. Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (quad) is also expected to miss the entire series.

Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Quinn Cook; G Klay Thompson; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green; C Zaza Pachulia

San Antonio Spurs projected starting lineup: G Dejounte Murray; G Patty Mills; G Danny Green; F Kyle Anderson; F LaMarcus Aldridge

Golden State wins if ...

This isn't the usual, dominant Warriors team that we're used to seeing heading into the first round, but they still have plenty of firepower. Basically, if the Warriors play up to their potential offensively, even without Steph Curry, the Spurs simply won't be able to score enough points to keep up with them. Kevin Durant creates incredible matchup problems for the Spurs if Leonard is unable to play, so he should be the focal point for Golden State.

San Antonio wins if ...

This is probably the least intimidating Spurs team of the past two decades, but they're still the Spurs. Without Leonard's two-way excellence, head coach Gregg Popovich is going to have to put on a master class of coaching and the Spurs will have to execute to perfection. Not only that, but LaMarcus Aldridge will have to be the best player on the court in numerous games if San Antonio is going to stand a chance.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Golden State has a 49.5 percent chance to win the conference and a 34.9 percent chance to win it all. San Antonio, on the other hand, only has a 2.9 percent chance to reach the conference finals and a 0.9 percent chance to reach the Finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket