NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Warriors vs. Spurs Game 4, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
It's looking like it might be a sweep for the defending champs
The Spurs have given a valiant effort, but it's just too hard to match up with the Warriors, even without their two-time MVP Stephen Curry. Golden State has raced out to a 3-0 lead in the series, and will look to close things out in Sunday's Game 4.
Lacking the offensive firepower to keep up with Golden State, it's looking like the Spurs might be playing their last game of the season on Sunday. If they can stave off elimination for one more game, the series would shift back to Oakland for Game 5.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
How to watch Game 4
- Date: Sunday, April 22
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
Season series: 3-1, Warriors
Last season's playoff results: Warriors won 2016-17 NBA title; Spurs lost to Warriors (4-0) in Western Conference finals
Injury report: Warriors guards Stephen Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) are expected to miss the entire first-round series. Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (quad) is also expected to miss the entire series.
Golden State Warriors projected starting lineup: G Andre Iguodala; G Klay Thompson; F Kevin Durant; F Draymond Green; C JaVale McGee
San Antonio Spurs projected starting lineup: G Dejounte Murray; G Patty Mills; G Danny Green; F Kyle Anderson; F LaMarcus Aldridge
Golden State wins if ...
This isn't the usual, dominant Warriors team that we're used to seeing heading into the first round, but they still have plenty of firepower. Basically, if the Warriors play up to their potential offensively, even without Steph Curry, the Spurs simply won't be able to score enough points to keep up with them. Kevin Durant creates incredible matchup problems for the Spurs if Leonard is unable to play, so he should be the focal point for Golden State.
San Antonio wins if ...
This is probably the least intimidating Spurs team of the past two decades, but they're still the Spurs. Without Leonard's two-way excellence, head coach Gregg Popovich is going to have to put on a master class of coaching and the Spurs will have to execute to perfection. Not only that, but LaMarcus Aldridge will have to be the best player on the court in numerous games if San Antonio is going to stand a chance.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Golden State has a 99.4 percent chance to win the first round and a 78.9 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
