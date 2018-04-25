NBA Playoffs 2018: Watch Wizards vs. Raptors Game 5, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Wizards did what they needed to do, taking care of business at home to tie the series with the Raptors at 2-2. Now they'll head to a hostile environment in Toronto, where the Raptors will try their best to take a 3-2 lead.

John Wall has been outstanding, and Bradley Beal finally broke out of his funk. This Wizards team isn't your typical No. 8 seed, so it will be interesting to see if they can turn into a real threat to upset the No. 1-seeded Raptors.

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

How to watch Game 5

Date: Wednesday, April 25



Wednesday, April 25 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada



Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Playoff series schedule

Regular-season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Wizards were eliminated in the second round by the Boston Celtics.

Injury report: No notable injuries.

Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F Serge Ibaka; F OG Anunoby; C Jonas Valanciunas

Washington Wizards projected starting lineup: G John Wall; G Bradley Beal; F Otto Porter Jr.; F Markieff Morris; C Marcin Gortat

Toronto wins if

They just continue doing what they've done all season. The Raptors have been the best team in the East all season long. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have done their usual work and the bench has been spectacular. As long as they trust in what has gotten them here and don't revert to bad habits when things get tough, they should be fine.

Washington wins if

The "Playoff Raptors" show up and John Wall plays like an All-Star. Toronto has had a habit in the past of no-showing in the playoffs. If Lowry and DeRozan aren't up to their usual best, and the Raptors' bench isn't ready for the moment, then the Wizards are talented enough to make this a series. But they'll need Wall to step up and play like the All-Star version of himself.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Raptors have a 76.2 percent chance to win the series and a 43.9 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket