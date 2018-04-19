NBA Playoffs 2018: While LeBron James leads Cavaliers to Game 2 win, he needs more help for Cleveland to survive

LeBron James and the Cavaliers got a big 100-97 Game 2 win on Wednesday against the Pacers. Faced with the possibility of losing both games at home, James exploded in an incredible playoff performance. He set the precedent early with the best opening five minutes of his entire career and used that to carry himself to a 46-point, 12-rebound, five-assist performance. The Cavs aren't going to lose too many of those type of outings

However, they only managed to win by three points. Cleveland led by 18 at one point, but it could never keep Indiana at a safe distance after that. Any Cavs run was immediately met by having their lead chopped up. This is a team that has built themselves on outscoring everybody, but they found themselves trying to survive in the closing moments of the fourth quarter.

James himself was obviously incredible. There were concerns about what he was going to bring to this series after a quiet-by-his-standards Game 1 performance (24 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists). That postseason opener -- the first he's lost in his career -- had some fans comparing him to his infamous 2010 failure during his first stop in Cleveland. He seemed to lack the energy that's expected of him -- despite a triple-double -- and the players around him didn't bring much either.

That feels like it's been the story of the Cavs all season long. They run as James does, and if he's having an off-night or just doesn't bring everything he has, then there's a good chance Cleveland loses. Sometimes in embarrassing fashion. This isn't to take away from their Game 2 victory, because the Cavs did what was necessary to win, but there's this ever-growing need for more help from those surrounding James.

Only two players besides James scored more than six points (Kevin Love 15 points, Kyle Korver 12) in Game 2. Tyronn Lue made the right decision to take Jeff Green out of the starting lineup, but he was once again completely outmatched in all 12 minutes he did play. Larry Nance Jr. -- someone that arguably should be playing far more -- took a single shot all night, and it wasn't just the bench players who need to provide more scoring.

Love hasn't shot well so far this series. He had nine points on eight shots in Game 1 and finished with an inefficient 5-for-16 line in Game 2. He's clearly playing banged up, and he's very important to what the Cavs do, but they need more from their All-Star big man. Something to take the load off James defensively. He did hurt his thumb in Game 2, but Tyronn Lue says he'll be fine for Game 3.

J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver entered the starting lineup in place of Green. Korver ended up being great, but Smith was M.I.A outside of a couple plays late. In a sense, this is fine because Smith helped contribute to the win when the game got close. However, if he's going to start, then they need more than five points in 35 minutes.

Nobody on Cleveland has been able to contain Victor Oladipo so far. The Pacers guard had 22 points in 28 minutes and might have had more if it wasn't for some early foul trouble. The solution to this seems easy: Throw James on him and let all 6-foot-8, 250 pounds contain the budding star. The problem is this falls into the Cavs' biggest problem. It's another task where the solution seems to be to have James handle it. At some point, they will need to find a solution to their problems without James. He's also sometimes not the only solution, because it was his responsibility to switch on to this wide-open 3-pointer. He didn't.

After the game, James said the Cavs as a team need to do a better job not allowing a shot like this to be so open. He said they got lucky. It's ironic that he was the one that should have been contesting it better, but that shows that he can't do absolutely everything for them. The Cavs need someone not already carrying every other element of the team's success to solve the Oladipo problem.

For the Cavs, Oladipo shouldn't be allowed to run rampant like he does offensively. James did a good job guarding him toward the end of the game, but the Cavs need more options. Smith did a solid job early on and helped force Oladipo into foul trouble, but the Cavs' defense bled points whenever Oladipo was on the floor in the second half. Their scheme to contain him wasn't working.

If the Cavs are going to slow Oladipo down, it's imperative they get the ball out of his hands. This means blitz him when he's in the pick and roll while keeping super athletic wings on him at all times. Smith can play this role pretty well and Green's size would be better used this way than going up against the bigger forwards they've had him on so far.

The Cavaliers are a team made up almost entirely of athletes. They have the exact type of players needed to harass the ball out of Oladipo's hands and force someone else on the Pacers to beat them. Obviously this solution is easier said than done, but Indiana lost every game that Oladipo sat out this season. He's clearly the engine that makes the Pacers run and he's the one player that the Cavs have to focus on stopping.

When the Cavs don't score enough in Game 1, it's up to James to provide more offense. Should he have been more aggressive in Game 1? Yes. Should the Cavs have also found a way to score more than 80 points in a game where he didn't bring that aggression? An emphatic yes. James can't continue to be the Cavs' get-out-of-jail-free card. He's incredible and his Game 2 performance is an example of what he's capable of. It may also be an example of what the Cavs need to win games in this series. That's a concern.