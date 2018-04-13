NBA Playoffs 2018: Wizards' Jodie Meeks reportedly suspended 25 games for failing drug test

The Washington Wizards will reportedly be without Jodie Meeks for the playoffs. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Meeks failed a drug test and has been suspended 25 games. Via ESPN:

Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks will be suspended 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, a punishment that will prevent him from being on the team's postseason roster, league sources told ESPN. Meeks tested positive for banned compounds ipamorelin and growth-hormone-releasing peptide-2, sources said.

Meeks' lawyer told ESPN they will appeal the suspension, but under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, Meeks won't be able to play during the appeal.

It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie today. Accordingly, we will appeal the suspension and vigorously defend Jodie's rights. Unfortunately, under the CBA, a player is guilty until proven innocent and while Jodie's appeal is pending he will be forced to sit out the playoffs."

Meeks averaged 6.3 points per game off the bench for the Wizards this season, and though he didn't have his best season shooting the ball provided a 3-point threat. A career 37 percent 3-point shooter, Meeks hit just over 34 percent of his attempts this season, but even so he still helped space the floor.

He wasn't likely to be a huge part of their playoff rotation, but this is still an unfortunate loss for the Wizards, who were already dealing with a lack of depth. Washington begins their first-round playoff series with the No. 1 seed, the Toronto Raptors, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.