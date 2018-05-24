NBA Playoffs 2018: Worst habits of LeBron James' Cavs reappear in frustrating Game 5 loss to Celtics

BOSTON -- Losses can be clarifying. They can reveal errors in strategy, present bigger-picture problems that need to be solved and provide opportunities for growth. A coach might experiment with an unconventional lineup when looking for a spark and stumble on something useful. A particularly poor effort might inspire a team to get its act together. A teachable moment might become a turning point.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 96-83 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals had none of that.

If the defeat illuminated anything for the Cavaliers, it was that inconsistency is woven into the fabric of the team. They showed during victories in Games 3 and 4 at Quicken Loans Arena their offense can still soar. They reminded us Wednesday it can stall just as easily.

Part of it, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said, was failing to make open shots and capitalize on transition opportunities. Part of it was Boston matching their size by starting Aron Baynes instead of Marcus Morris. Part of it was Cleveland's strange rotation, which featured less than 20 minutes of Kyle Korver because the Celtics took Semi Ojeleye -- his hiding spot on defense -- out of the mix. But there was more to it: The Cavaliers never had the juice they had at home, and their opponent made them look old and tired. Again.

"It reminds me of Game 1 and Game 2," Cavs big man Tristan Thompson said. "I thought we were over that, but I guess we didn't come ready to play tonight. They brought the energy. They knew what was on the line."

Ninety-eight games into this stressful season, everybody knows what Cleveland looks like at its peak. Outside of four straight playoff victories against the Toronto Raptors and an 18-wins-in-19-games stretch near the end of 2017, though, there is little evidence that the Cavaliers are capable of maintaining their focus -- even after victories, it is difficult to trust them. They are certainly not the only talented team that has issues with complacency, but unlike, say, the Golden State Warriors, their lack of intensity seems to stem more from something other than boredom.

"It's definitely frustrating," Thompson said. "Just because we just didn't bring the energy. I didn't bring the energy. I think at the end of the day, when this team is low-energy, it's definitely on me. So I take full responsibility of that."

Thompson taking the blame is admirable, but it is unlikely any observer would come to the conclusion that he is the root of Cleveland's troubles. He had little to do with the Cavs missing 25 of their 34 3-point attempts and turning the ball over on 16 percent of their possessions. He was not at fault for the starting backcourt of George Hill and J.R. Smith shooting a combined 2-for-11.

"When we're playing fast, playing with pace and taking care of the basketball, those guys [Hill and Smith] benefit," Lue said. "We didn't do that tonight."

More damning, Lue said Cleveland has to show some grit and toughness, mentally and physically. Not only are the Celtics younger and more versatile, they also looked more poised and precise in Game 5. The Cavs actually played solid halfcourt defense -- their big bugaboo during the regular season -- but Boston won the transition game and the battle of the boards. While the Celtics deserve credit for their defensive intensity, Cleveland helped them out by only really playing with purpose offensively for the first six minutes or so.

It is no secret that the Cavs play matchup basketball, particularly in the playoffs. That, however, is no excuse for all the standing around that they did at TD Garden. There is a big difference between taking what the defense gives you and letting the defense off the hook. One by one, the Cavaliers lamented the fact that they did the latter, putting themselves in a position where their season could end on Friday.

"We're a much better team when we move the ball, get it flowing," Thompson said.

"Get it moving, get that ball from side to side," Cleveland big man Kevin Love said. "Whether you're missing or making it, that ball has energy."

Said Korver: "Offensively, again, no flow, no body movement, no ball movement, just the traps that we fall into. We got to be better than that."

A reporter pointed out to Korver that turnovers were a concern, too. Korver did not argue, but he sounded more worried about the cause than that particular symptom.

"Some bad turnovers," Korver said. "But a lot of that is just from not playing the right way. We're just not playing with enough effort and energy."

He then let out a deep, exasperated sigh.