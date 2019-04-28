NBA Playoffs 2019: Al Horford, Celtics crush Bucks in shocking series opener to take 1-0 lead in second round
The Milwaukee Bucks open their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday
They say that a playoff series doesn't truly begin until a road team wins a game. Well if that's the case, then the second-round series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks is underway.
Coming out with an impressive defensive gameplan, the Celtics frustrated the Bucks all afternoon long, before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 112-90 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.
Al Horford was tremendous, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while also shutting down potential MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on the defensive end. The Greek Freak couldn't get anything going, as his drives to the basket were shut off on a consistent basis. He finished with 22 points, but needed 21 shots to get them.
Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving finished with 26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in another stellar postseason performance. The Celtics also got strong games off the bench from Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, who combined for 22 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
The surprising blowout win for the Celtics sets up a vital Game 2 on Tuesday night. Already down 1-0, the Bucks cannot afford another loss to open up this series.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout Game 1 between the Celtics and Bucks. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Follow all the news, highlights and updates from Game 1:
No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 4 Boston Celtics
How to watch Game 2
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 30
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)
- Odds: N/A at this time
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
So who wins Game 1 of Celtics vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the complete schedule and results for the NBA playoffs, along with viewing information
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
-
Series breakdown: Celtics vs. Bucks
Boston decimated Milwaukee in Game 1 to steal home court away from the league's top-ranked...
-
How to watch: Rockets at Warriors
The Golden State Warriors continue their title defense against the Houston Rockets with Game...
-
Thompson game-time decision for Game 1
Curry and Thompson each rolled their ankle during the Warriors' Game 6 win over the Clippe...
-
NBA Playoffs: Second-round predictions
Our panel of NBA experts predict which teams will advance into the conference finals