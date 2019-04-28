NBA Playoffs 2019: Al Horford, Celtics crush Bucks in shocking series opener to take 1-0 lead in second round

They say that a playoff series doesn't truly begin until a road team wins a game. Well if that's the case, then the second-round series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks is underway.

Coming out with an impressive defensive gameplan, the Celtics frustrated the Bucks all afternoon long, before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 112-90 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

Al Horford was tremendous, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while also shutting down potential MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on the defensive end. The Greek Freak couldn't get anything going, as his drives to the basket were shut off on a consistent basis. He finished with 22 points, but needed 21 shots to get them.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving finished with 26 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in another stellar postseason performance. The Celtics also got strong games off the bench from Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, who combined for 22 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The surprising blowout win for the Celtics sets up a vital Game 2 on Tuesday night. Already down 1-0, the Bucks cannot afford another loss to open up this series.

