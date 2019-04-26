NBA Playoffs 2019: Blazers' Damian Lillard calls out Thunder's Paul George for 'bad defense' on series-winning shot

Damian Lillard put together a performance for the ages as he led the Portland Trail Blazers past the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of their opening round series. Not only did he score 50 points, but he also made one of the most absurd, clutch shots in NBA playoff history to send OKC packing.

Following the 118-115 Portland victory, Paul George called Lillard's game-winning attempt a "bad shot" despite Lillard converting it. On Thursday, Lillard joined teammate CJ McCollum on his "Pull Up" podcast and decided to throw a little bit of shade in George's direction as he called out George for playing "bad defense" on the play.

"For him to say that's a bad shot, that's just kind of being a poor sport," Lillard said. "If anything, it was bad defense, because I had the ball in my hands with two seconds, and I wasn't going to drive, so maybe he should've just bodied up."

Lillard's shot was responsible for sending the Thunder home in the opening round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Oklahoma City was defeated by the Utah Jazz in six games in the first round of the postseason last year despite a very strong regular season showing, and lost to the Rockets in five games back in 2016-17.

Lillard poured in 50 points on 17-of-33 shooting while also securing seven rebounds, dishing out six assists, and recording three steals. The Trail Blazers star guard also knocked down 10 of his 18 attempts from beyond the arc throughout the night, which is the area of the court where he proved to be the most dangerous.

"It's a bad shot, but I was 8-of-12 from 30-plus feet in the series and I work on it regularly. ... It wasn't a bad shot tonight," Lillard said following the game earlier this week.

Now the Trail Blazers guard will lead his team into the Western Conference semifinals against either the Denver Nuggets or San Antonio Spurs. It's safe to say that Lillard is playing with a chip on his shoulder.