NBA Playoffs 2019: Blazers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

On short rest, the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their second round series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Now, the Nuggets aim to protect home court again when the clubs meet Wednesday night in Game 2. Tipoff from the Pepsi Center is set for 9 p.m. ET. In a battle of rising superstars, Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver with 37 points in Game 1, while Damian Lillard of Portland answered with 39. The Nuggets beat the Blazers for the fourth time in five meetings this season. This time around, Denver is a four-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 219.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Blazers vs. Nuggets picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,100 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money-line picks, entering Week 28 on a strong 85-60 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has set its sights on Game 2 of Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it's also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Nuggets, who had the NBA's best regular-season home record at 34-7, will be determined to take a 2-0 series lead before the scene shifts to Portland. The Blazers weren't far behind with a 32-9 record at home.

Denver coach Michael Malone said he was worried about his team's emotional state following Saturday's hard-fought victory over the Spurs, the franchise's first Game 7 victory since 1978. Denver also advanced past the opening round for the first time in 10 years. But despite having the youngest roster among remaining playoff teams, Denver was poised from the start and its execution improved as the game progressed. Veteran Paul Millsap helped stabilize a somewhat erratic start by hitting four of his first five shots and scoring 10 in the first quarter.

The emerging duo of Jokic and Jamal Murray took over the rest of the way. Jokic's playmaking repeatedly helped stave off Portland comebacks in an intense fourth quarter, and Murray also hit a handful of important shots. He finished with 23 points and eight assists.

Still, the Nuggets aren't assured of covering the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread in the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday.

The model also knows the Blazers took control of their first round series with their 111-98 road win in Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and nearly duplicated the feat Monday night. Following nearly a week off after closing out the Thunder, the Blazers showed little rust and led for much of the first half.

They trailed most of the final two quarters, but stayed within striking distance thanks largely to Lillard, who repeatedly hit tough shots. Center Enes Kanter, who had been listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury, came up big with 26 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes.

Who wins Game 2 of Blazers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread can you bank on over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Blazers vs. Nuggets spread you should be all over Wednesday, all from the model that's up more than $3,100 on NBA picks this season.