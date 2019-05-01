NBA Playoffs 2019: Blazers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from proven model on 85-60 roll

The Denver Nuggets have advanced past the first round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in 10 years. They can take another step toward reaching the conference finals Wednesday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff from the Pepsi Center is set for 9 p.m. ET. Denver needed seven games to dispatch of San Antonio in a first-round battle that didn't end until Saturday night. But the Nuggets showed few signs of fatigue in winning Game 1 121-113 against a Portland team that had nearly a week off following its first-round series against Oklahoma City. Denver is a four-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 219.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Nuggets odds. Before you lock in your Blazers vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 28 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,100 in profit to anybody following them.

Nikola Jokic is seeing his profile rapidly rise as one of the game's budding stars because he has shown he is capable of stepping up in the postseason.

The model has taken into account that Nikola Jokic is seeing his profile rapidly rise as one of the game's budding stars because he has shown he is capable of stepping up in the postseason. He now has averages of 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.5 steals through eight career playoff games. All of those numbers are higher than his regular-season totals. He is shooting 50 percent from the floor, 91 percent from the free-throw line and 37 percent from three-point range.

The Nuggets also received key contributions from their role players in Game 1 as the bench produced 28 points. Will Barton and Malik Beasley scored nine points each and combined for to hit a trio of 3-pointers. Reserve center Mason Plumlee had six points, six rebounds and five steals.

Still, Denver isn't assured of covering the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread in the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday.

The model also knows the Blazers took control of their first round series with their 111-98 road win in Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and nearly duplicated the feat Monday night. Following nearly a week off after closing out the Thunder, the Blazers showed little rust and led for much of the first half.

They trailed most of the final two quarters, but stayed within striking distance thanks largely to Lillard, who repeatedly hit tough shots. Center Enes Kanter, who had been listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury, came up big with 26 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes.

Center Enes Kanter, who had been listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury, came up big with 26 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes.