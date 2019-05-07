NBA Playoffs 2019: Blazers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

The Denver Nuggets recaptured home-court advantage in the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers by winning Game 4 on the road. Now, the scene shifts back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night. Tipoff from the Pepsi Center is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Although their Western Conference semifinals counterparts, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, have received the bulk of the national attention, Denver and Portland have authored one of the most entertaining series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. They went to four overtimes Friday night before the Trail Blazers prevailed 140-137. On Sunday, they followed it up with another tight battle that saw the Nuggets come away with a 116-112 win. For Game 5, Denver is a four-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 213 in the latest Blazers vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Blazers vs. Nuggets picks and NBA predictions, you should see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks.

Now, it has set its sights on Game 5 of Blazers vs. Nuggets.

The model knows the Nuggets, who had the NBA's best home record during the regular season at 34-7, will be motivated to take care of business at the Pepsi Center and move within one game of reaching the Western Conference finals.

They appeared to be in jeopardy of a 3-1 deficit following the four-overtime classic on Friday night. Nikola Jokic, their 7-foot, 250-pound centerpiece, played 65 minutes and three other starters logged at least 50. Fatigue in Game 4, less than 48 hours later, against the guard-heavy Blazers was a concern, but the Nuggets responded with their biggest win of the season.

Jokic played 39 minutes and registered another triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Jamal Murray scored 34 points and hit all 11 of his free throws, including six in the final minute to clinch the victory.

But just because Denver has played extremely well at home this season doesn't mean it will cover the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread on Tuesday night in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

The Trail Blazers won Game 2 in Denver despite star Damian Lillard being held to just 14 points and losing the rebounding battle 69-58. CJ McCollum picked up the slack with 20 points, and he's increased his production as Denver's defense zeroes in on slowing Lillard. McCollum had 41 points in Game 3 and followed that effort with 29 points in Game 4 on 10-of-20 shooting. Lillard also averaged 28 points over the past two contests despite shooting just 19-of-46 from the field and 12-of-16 from three-point range.

