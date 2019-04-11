NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, matchups, schedule and path to the Finals for all 16 postseason teams

It took until the final buzzer of the final game, but the 2019 NBA playoffs are finally set.

Early Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons claimed the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a win over the lowly New York Knicks, but there were still all sorts of seeding questions to sort out. The Pistons ended up getting the No. 8 spot, while the Nets and Magic also won to claim the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, respectively, in the East.

In the Western Conference, things ended up going down to the wire. Some spots completely flipped in the last 20 minutes or so of regular season action due in large part to a dramatic 28-point comeback win by the Trail Blazers over the Kings. Once looking at being the No. 2 seed, the Rockets quickly fell all the way to No. 4, setting up a potential second-round matchup with the No. 1 seed Warriors.

That's getting ahead of ourselves a bit though. For now, all 16 playoff spots are locked in, and all eight first-round matchups are set. Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8)

Game 1 (at MIL): Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at MIL): Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)

Game 1 (at TOR): Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m. -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 2 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6)

Game 1 (at PHI): Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 2 (at PHI): Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5)

Game 1 (at BOS): Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8)

Game 1 (at GS): Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at GS): Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7)

Game 1 (at DEN): Saturday, April 13, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 2 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6)

Game 1 (at POR): Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at POR): Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

Game 1 (at HOU): Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary