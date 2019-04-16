NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, matchups, series schedules, results, scores and path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams

The opening weekend of the NBA playoffs has been nothing short of exciting.

We witnessed multiple Game 1 upsets -- the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets knocking off the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers 111-102, and the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic stunning the No. 2 Toronto Raptors 104-101, thanks to a go-ahead 3 with a second left in regulation. Meanwhile, the the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs closed out the night by dropping the No. 2 Denver Nuggets.

On Sunday, the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 4 Boston Celtics came away with wins in the East, while the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers and No. 4 Houston Rockets prevailed in the West matchups.

Philadelphia made sure they wouldn't fall into a 2-0 series hole on Monday, as they decimated Brooklyn 145-123 win that included an NBA record-tying 51-point quarter. The action continues as the Golden State Warriors look to extend their lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket CBS Sports

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86

Game 2 (at MIL): Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Orlando leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74

Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

San Antonio leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90

Game 2 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary