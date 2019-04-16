NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, matchups, series schedules, results, scores and path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams
A look at every series in the opening round of the playoffs
The opening weekend of the NBA playoffs has been nothing short of exciting.
We witnessed multiple Game 1 upsets -- the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets knocking off the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers 111-102, and the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic stunning the No. 2 Toronto Raptors 104-101, thanks to a go-ahead 3 with a second left in regulation. Meanwhile, the the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs closed out the night by dropping the No. 2 Denver Nuggets.
On Sunday, the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 4 Boston Celtics came away with wins in the East, while the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers and No. 4 Houston Rockets prevailed in the West matchups.
Philadelphia made sure they wouldn't fall into a 2-0 series hole on Monday, as they decimated Brooklyn 145-123 win that included an NBA record-tying 51-point quarter. The action continues as the Golden State Warriors look to extend their lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86
- Game 2 (at MIL): Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Orlando leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74
- Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
San Antonio leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90
- Game 2 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
-
