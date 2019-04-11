NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, schedule, matchups and path to the Finals for all 16 postseason teams
All first-round playoff matchups are now locked in, with games beginning on Saturday
It took until the final buzzer of the final game, but the 2019 NBA Playoffs are finally set.
Early on Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons claimed the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a win over the lowly New York Knicks, but there were still all sorts of seeding questions to sort out. The Pistons ended up getting the No. 8 spot, while the Nets and Magic also won to claim the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, respectively, in the East.
In the Western Conference, things ended up going down to the wire. Some spots completely flipped in the last 20 minutes or so of regular season action due in large part to a dramatic 28-point comeback win by the Trail Blazers over the Kings. Once looking at being the No. 2 seed, the Rockets quickly fell all the way to No. 4, setting up a potential second-round matchup with the No. 1 seed Warriors.
That's getting ahead of ourselves a bit though. For now, all 16 playoff spots are locked in, and all eight first-round matchups are set. Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
First-round NBA playoff series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8)
- Game 1: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)
- Game 1: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 2: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6)
- Game 1: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 2: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Nets at 76ers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5)
- Game 1: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 2: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Pacers, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5*: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8)
- Game 1: Clippers at Warriors, Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 2: Clippers at Warriors, Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Warriors at Clippers, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5*: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7)
- Game 1: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 13, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 2: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6)
- Game 1: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 2: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6*: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)
- Game 1: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 2: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 3: Rockets at Jazz, Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4: Rockets at Jazz, Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Game 5*: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6:* Rockets at Jazz, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7*: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Wed.: Scores, updates, highlights
The NBA offered an 11-game schedule on the final night of the regular season
-
Takeaways from final night of NBA season
There was no shortage of drama and eye-popping performances on Wednesday night
-
NBA playoff matchups set
Battles for seeding went down to the final buzzer on Wednesday night
-
Brand: 'Possible' Embiid misses Game 1
Sixers general manager Elton Brand told reporters it was 'possible' Embiid misses their playoff...
-
Dirk and Dwyane: Stats, honors, records
Wade posted a triple-double and Nowitzki had 20 points and 10 rebounds in their finales on...
-
Banana Boat attend Wade's final game
LeBron and crew showed up to D-Wade's final NBA game in Brooklyn