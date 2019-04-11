NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, schedule, matchups and path to the Finals for all 16 postseason teams

It took until the final buzzer of the final game, but the 2019 NBA Playoffs are finally set.

Early on Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons claimed the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a win over the lowly New York Knicks, but there were still all sorts of seeding questions to sort out. The Pistons ended up getting the No. 8 spot, while the Nets and Magic also won to claim the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, respectively, in the East.

In the Western Conference, things ended up going down to the wire. Some spots completely flipped in the last 20 minutes or so of regular season action due in large part to a dramatic 28-point comeback win by the Trail Blazers over the Kings. Once looking at being the No. 2 seed, the Rockets quickly fell all the way to No. 4, setting up a potential second-round matchup with the No. 1 seed Warriors.

That's getting ahead of ourselves a bit though. For now, all 16 playoff spots are locked in, and all eight first-round matchups are set. Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket CBS Sports

First-round NBA playoff series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8)

Game 1: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

NBA TV | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)

Game 1: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m. -- TV: ESPN



ESPN Game 2: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Raptors at Magic, Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Raptors at Magic, Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Magic at Raptors, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Raptors at Magic, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Magic at Raptors, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6)

Game 1: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 2: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Nets at 76ers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5)

Game 1: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 2: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4: Celtics at Pacers, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5*: Pacers at Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Celtics at Pacers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Pacers at Celtics, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8)

Game 1: Clippers at Warriors, Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2: Clippers at Warriors, Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Warriors at Clippers, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 4: Warriors at Clippers, Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5*: Clippers at Warriors, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Warriors at Clippers, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Clippers at Warriors, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7)

Game 1: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 13, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 2: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

NBA TV | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

NBA TV | fuboTV (try it free) Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6)

Game 1: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6*: Trail Blazers at Thunder, Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7*: Thunder at Trail Blazers, Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

Game 1: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 2: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 3: Rockets at Jazz, Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4: Rockets at Jazz, Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Game 5*: Jazz at Rockets, Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6:* Rockets at Jazz, Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7*: Jazz at Rockets, Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary