NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, scores, results, series schedules, path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams
A look at every series in the opening round of the playoffs
Well, so much for those upsets. The home team won all three games on Wednesday night, and all three teams -- the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets -- took 2-0 leads in their respective series.
First the Celtics erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit with a 16-0 run, then rode the heroics of Jayson Tatum to seal a crucial home win. Kyrie Irving was phenomenal, scoring 37 points for Boston. Later on, the Detroit Pistons hung in there for the first half without their lone All-Star Blake Griffin, but eventually the Bucks' talent proved to be too much as they pulled away for a handy victory.
In the night cap, the Rockets blew out the Utah Jazz for the second straight game, surprising those of us who thought this was going to be one of the closest series of the first round.
All three series will now change venues for Game 3.
Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5 (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston leads series 2-0
- Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at HOU): Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
-
