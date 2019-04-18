NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, scores, results, series schedules, path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams

Well, so much for those upsets. The home team won all three games on Wednesday night, and all three teams -- the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets -- took 2-0 leads in their respective series.

First the Celtics erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit with a 16-0 run, then rode the heroics of Jayson Tatum to seal a crucial home win. Kyrie Irving was phenomenal, scoring 37 points for Boston. Later on, the Detroit Pistons hung in there for the first half without their lone All-Star Blake Griffin, but eventually the Bucks' talent proved to be too much as they pulled away for a handy victory.

In the night cap, the Rockets blew out the Utah Jazz for the second straight game, surprising those of us who thought this was going to be one of the closest series of the first round.

All three series will now change venues for Game 3.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason.

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5 (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston leads series 2-0

Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at HOU): Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary