NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, series schedules, results, scores, road to Finals for Raptors, Warriors

The Eastern Conference Finals came to an end on Saturday night as the Toronto Raptors punched their ticket to the game's biggest stage with a 100-94 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena.

Like he was throughout the series, Kawhi Leonard was tremendous for Toronto as he led the charge with 27 points to go along with 17 rebounds and seven assists to help his team to their first ever berth in the NBA Finals.

In the West, the Golden State Warriors have already punched their ticket back to the NBA Finals. They once again pulled off a second-half comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers for a 119-117 overtime win in Game 4 to complete the sweep in the Western Conference finals. This is the Warriors' fifth straight trip to the Finals, and they are the first team since the Boston Celtics in the 1960s to accomplish that feat. Next up, they'll look to three-peat. No team has won three titles in a row since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each playoff team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

2019 NBA Playoffs bracket

TV listings

All Eastern Conference finals games will air on TNT, while ESPN will broadcast every game from the Western Conference finals.

NBA Finals schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1 (at TOR ): Thursday, May 30, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at TOR ): Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 3 (at GS): Wednesday, June 5, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at GS): Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at TOR): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 6* (at GS): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

*If necessary

NBA conference finals schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto wins series 4-2

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State wins series, 4-0

Game 1: Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors 119, Blazers 117 -- OT (Box Score)

NBA playoffs second-round series results

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results



*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1