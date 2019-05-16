NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, series schedules, results, scores, road to Finals for Warriors, Blazers, Raptors and Bucks

The NBA conference finals have tipped off in both series, and both top-ranked teams find themselves up 1-0.

In the Western Conference finals, the Golden State Warriors reminded the rest of the league why they are still one of the most dangerous offenses in the NBA -- even without Kevin Durant in the lineup -- with their 116-94 win in Game 1. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were unstoppable in the win as the two combined for 62 points in the victory.

In the East, the Toronto Raptors started Game 1 strong against the host Bucks, but Milwaukee rallied in the second half, behind veteran big man Brook Lopez's 29 points, en route to a 108-100 win.

The action continues tomorrow when Golden State tries to make it a 2-0 lead against Portland.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each playoff team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

2019 NBA Playoffs bracket

TV listings

All Eastern Conference finals games will air on TNT, while ESPN will broadcast every game from the Western Conference finals. Games on TNT can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA conference finals schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Game 1: Bucks 108, Raptors 100 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Friday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at TOR): Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at TOR): Tuesday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at TOR): Saturday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Thursday, May 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 3 (at POR): Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at POR): Monday, May 20, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 22, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 6* (at POR): Friday, May 24, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 26, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

*If necessary

NBA playoffs second-round series results

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results



*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1