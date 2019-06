NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, series schedules, scores, results and path to Finals for Warriors and Raptors

The Toronto Raptors made a major statement against the defending champion Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday night as they walked away with a 118-109 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Now, they'll look to recreate that effort on Sunday when the two championship contenders square off at Scotiabank Arena in Game 2.

The Warriors entered the matchup with more Finals experience, but that didn't seem to matter to the Raptors, who seized an early lead in the game and were then able to hold off the Warriors over the course of the contest to give them even more momentum heading into Sunday.

Pascal Siakam led the way for Toronto in Game 1 with 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Kawhi Leonard tallied 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, and Marc Gasol added 20 points of his own.

On the other side of the floor, Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 34 points, five rebounds and five assists. Klay Thompson added 23 points, but ultimately the defending champs needed more production.

The Warriors will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday night before the series shifts to Oracle on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the bracket, the upcoming Finals schedule and the full results from every series in the 2019 postseason.

TV listings

All NBA Finals games will air on ABC.

NBA Finals schedule

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto leads series 1-0

All times Eastern

Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at TOR): Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 3 (at GS): Wednesday, June 5, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at GS): Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at TOR): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 6* (at GS): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

*If necessary

NBA conference finals schedule

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto wins series 4-2

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State wins series 4-0

Game 1: Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors 119, Blazers 117, OT (Box Score)

NBA playoffs second-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results



Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1