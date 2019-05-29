NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, series schedules, scores, results, path to the Finals for Warriors and Raptors

We're now one day away from the 2019 NBA Finals tipping off when the Toronto Raptors take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The Raptors survived the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals and now have a chance at winning their first NBA championship in franchise history. The Warriors, who clinched their spot after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals, will make their fifth straight appearance in the Finals. They are the first team since the Boston Celtics in the 1960s to accomplish that feat. Next up, they'll look to three-peat. No team has won three titles in a row since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers, but Golden State will try and rewrite the history books.

Toronto enters the Finals with home-court advantage due to having the better regular-season record, even though Golden State enters as the higher seed. Game 1 is Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Here is a look at the bracket, the upcoming Finals schedule and the full results from every series in the 2019 postseason.

TV listings

All NBA Finals games will air on ABC.

NBA Finals schedule

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

All times Eastern

Game 1 (at TOR): Thursday, May 30, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at TOR): Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 3 (at GS): Wednesday, June 5, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at GS): Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at TOR): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 6* (at GS): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: ABC

*If necessary

NBA conference finals schedule

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Toronto wins series 4-2

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Golden State wins series 4-0

Game 1: Warriors 116, Blazers 94 (Box Score)

Game 2: Warriors 114, Blazers 111 (Box Score)

Game 3: Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Box Score)

Game 4: Warriors 119, Blazers 117, OT (Box Score)

NBA playoffs second-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results



Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1