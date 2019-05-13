NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, series schedules, scores, results, road to Finals for Warriors, Blazers, Bucks and Raptors

We couldn't have asked for a more exciting second round of the NBA playoffs.

The semifinals provided a pair of Game 7s on Sunday, beginning with the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. In the end, the Trail Blazers rallied from 17 down en route to a series-clinching 100-96 victory. CJ McCollum led the way with 37 points as Portland moves on to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

In the East, the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors provided fans with an equally exciting Game 7 matchup. Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 41 points, propelled his Raptors to a 92-90 victory, thanks to a buzzer-beating shot that hit all sides of the rim before falling into the hoop. Leonard and the Raptors will face the NBA's top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each playoff team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

2019 NBA Playoffs bracket

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA conference finals schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Toronto Raptors (2)

Game 1 (at MIL): Wednesday, May 15, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at MIL): Friday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at TOR): Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at TOR): Tuesday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at TOR): Saturday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3)

Game 1 (at GS): Tuesday, May 14, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 2 (at GS): Thursday, May 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 3 (at POR): Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at POR): Monday, May 20, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 22, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 6* (at POR): Friday, May 24, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 26, 9 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

*If necessary

NBA playoffs second-round series results

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-3

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-3

NBA playoffs first-round series results



*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1