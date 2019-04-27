NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, series scores, schedules, results and road to Finals for every postseason team

We finally have the Western Conference matchup everyone's been looking forward to this NBA postseason. With a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors advanced and earned themselves a matchup with the Houston Rockets in the conference semifinals.

Kevin Durant was phenomenal once again in Game 6, scoring 50 points on 15-of-26 shooting. He tied an NBA playoff record by scoring 38 points in the first half alone. Draymond Green added his normal multi-faceted contributions with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Rockets flew into Oakland on Friday night in anticipation of the Warriors winning, and they'll be ready for what should be a spectacular, intriguing series, beginning on Sunday. Before that, on Saturday we'll have Game 1 between the 76ers and Raptors, plus a winner-take-all Game 7 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

2019 NBA Playoffs bracket

TV listings

NBA playoffs second-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at MIL): Tuesday, April 30, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 3 (at BOS): Friday, May 3, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 4 (at BOS): Monday, May 6, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BOS): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 13, TBD -- TV: TBD

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at TOR): Monday, April 29, TBD -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at PHI): Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at PHI): Sunday, May 5, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, May 7, TBD -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at PHI): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TNT

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at GS): Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at GS): Tuesday, April 30, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at HOU): Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at HOU): Monday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at HOU): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule



*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Series tied, 3-3

Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)

Game 6 (at SA): Spurs 120, Nuggets 103 (Box Score)

Game 7 (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, 10 p.m. -- TV: TNT

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1