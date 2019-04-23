NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo posterizes Thon Maker, hits circus shot against Pistons in Game 4

Giannis Antetkounmpo is an absolute freak.

As the Milwaukee Bucks looked to sweep the Detroit Pistons during their Game 4 matchup on Monday night, the "Greek Freak" pulled off the dunk of the game with this vicious one-handed slam on his former Bucks teammate, Thon Maker.

Check out the extension from Antetokounmpo and the attempt by Maker to block the 6-foot-11 forward's dunk attempt.

Needless to say, that highlight is absolutely freakish. And the scary thing is it's the type of highlight that the young superstar produces on a nightly basis.

Heck, Giannis didn't stop there -- he also pulled off this made attempt after initially going for a dunk -- only to pull back in mid air and swish it instead.

The potential MVP favorite has carried over his sensational regular season into the postseason. The 24-year-old is averaging 21.3 points and 13.0 rebounds per game on 52.1 percent from the field in just 27.0 minutes per game. Antetokounmpo has seen his minutes limited due to the Bucks' dominance over the Pistons thus far in this series -- Milwaukee has won their three games by an average margin of 23.0 points per game.

Considering the Boston Celtics just swept their first-round series versus the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, it would be wise for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to finish off the Pistons as soon as possible. They'll need their 24-year-old All-Star to be well-rested as they look to hold off a potential upset by the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.