NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Celtics odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded in Game 3 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a victory against the Boston Celtics and give the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference a 2-1 series advantage. The Celtics look to even things up when they host the Bucks at 7 p.m. ET on Monday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics did an effective job limiting the Greek Freak in the opening two games as Boston split in Milwaukee, but there was no stopping him on Friday. How well Boston contains Antetokounmpo will once again go a long way in determining whether Boston goes back to Milwaukee for Game 5 all square or in a 3-1 hole. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford will have something to say about that, too. Sportsbooks list Boston as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 221.

The model knows the Bucks exacted a Game 2 loss on their home court by rolling the Celtics 123-116 at the Garden. Boston struggled to slow down Antetokounmpo, who finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals.

His play disrupted the game, but perhaps also the Celtics' mindset. He attacked the physical Celtics and went 16-of-22 from the free-throw line, sparking Irving to call out the officiating even though the Bucks attempted just four more free throws overall and had one less foul.

Overall, the Bucks shot 51 percent from the field and 41 percent on threes. Khris Middleton had 20 points and George Hill sparked a strong team bench effort with 21 points.

But just because top-seeded Milwaukee got back on track in Game 3 doesn't mean it'll cover the Bucks vs. Celtics spread in Game 4.

While Giannis and the Bucks have dominated most of their competition this year, the Celtics know how to beat them. Boston controlled the paint in Game 1 and shot 54 percent from the field while holding the Bucks to 35 percent shooting. Irving had 26 points, seven boards and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo was just 7-of-21 from the field and 5-of-10 at the line.

Horford, who spends much of his time on defense guarding Antetokounmpo, is key on both sides. In the Game 1 win, he had 20 points, 11 rebounds and zero turnovers. In the two Boston losses, he's averaged 16.0 points, 8.0 boards and 4.0 turnovers.

