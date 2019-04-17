NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Pistons odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, with tipoff from the Fiserv Forum set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee ran the Pistons out of the building in Game 1, taking the victory 121-86. Blake Griffin (knee) played 18 ineffective minutes in that game and is questionable for Wednesday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Milwaukee is listed as a 15-point home favorite, up from an open of 14.5, while the over-under for total points is 214 in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds, already on the move after opening at 211. Before you make any Bucks vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated plays, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 27 on a strong 77-62 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Bucks vs. Pistons. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated a very strong against the spread pick, saying one side hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of how dominant Milwaukee was in Game 1. Detroit never even challenged, falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter. Without a healthy Griffin, the Pistons seem destined to be a first-round sweep victim. They're the only team in the 2019 NBA Playoffs without a winning record and are facing a Bucks' squad that has a case for being the NBA's best team on paper.

Milwaukee ranked first in defensive efficiency and was the only squad to rank in the top-five in both offensive and defensive rating. The Bucks also were third in rebounding rate and led the NBA in point differential by a wide margin. They beat Detroit in all four regular season meetings by an average of 15 points.

But just because Milwaukee has been the better team this season doesn't mean it's a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Pistons spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 on Wednesday.

The model is also well aware of what an advantage it is for Detroit to have had two days of rest in between Games 1 and 2. In addition to providing Griffin with extra time to heal, the Pistons are 5-0 against-the-spread in their last five games playing on two days rest. They're also 6-1-1 against-the-spread in their most recent games against teams like the Bucks with a winning percentage of .600 or higher, as sportsbooks seem to be consistently undervaluing them.

With two days to recoup, Detroit should have a much better chance of keeping this one competitive. That is especially true if Griffin (knee) suits up and Drummond doesn't get ejected like he did in Game 1. Drummond was on a roll, averaging 18 points, 19 rebounds, and two blocks in the week leading up to the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

So who wins Pistons vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pistons vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.