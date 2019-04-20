NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Pistons odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 77-62 roll

The Detroit Pistons are hoping home cooking will cure what ails them when they host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks dominated the first two games at Fiserv Forum, winning both games by 20-plus points. The Pistons, however, have fared much better at home against Milwaukee. Even though they lost both meetings at Little Caesars Arena during the regular season, the games were much closer with Detroit losing by just three and 10 points. Saturday's tipoff at Little Caesars Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 217. Before making any Bucks vs. Pistons picks of your own, be sure to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 27 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 294-242 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 27 on a strong 77-62 run.



The Bucks have won all six meetings with the Pistons this season and four of the games have been decided by 20-plus points. The Bucks have a 2-0 series lead for the first time since the 2001 Eastern Conference semifinals against Charlotte. A win in Game 3 would give the Bucks their first 3-0 series lead since sweeping a three-game first-round series against the Nets in 1986.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.7 ppg) has dominated the boards in the series, grabbing 29 rebounds in the two games, including 17 in Game 1 despite being limited to 23 minutes of playing time. Khris Middleton (18.3 ppg) scored 24 points in Game 2 and has scored 14 or more points in all five games he played against Detroit this season, including games of 24, 22 and 22.

But just because Milwaukee dominated at home doesn't guarantee it will cover the Bucks vs. Pistons spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 on Saturday at Detroit.

That's because the Pistons have won eight of nine home playoff games against Milwaukee, including the last four. Detroit has gone 73-52 during the regular season at home and is 14-5 all-time against the Bucks in the playoffs.

The Pistons are hoping for the return of forward-center Blake Griffin, who has missed the first two games of the series with a sore knee. He would give the Pistons a huge boost. He averages 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. In Griffin's absence, forward-center Andre Drummond (17.3 ppg) has helped carry the load. He has been a beast on the boards, averaging 17.2 rebounds over the past five games, including 16 in Game 2 to go along with 18 points. Guard Reggie Jackson (15.4 ppg) has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games, including 18 points in Game 2.

