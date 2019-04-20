NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Pistons odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from proven model on 77-62 roll

The No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to make quick work of the No. 8 seed Detroit Pistons as they look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in an Eastern Conference first-round series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks won the first two games by 20-plus points on their home court, but now must find a winning formula on the road. The Pistons, meanwhile, look to climb back into the series as they hope to continue their home and playoff dominance over the Bucks, who have never beaten them in a playoff series. Saturday's tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Milwaukee is a 10-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 216. You'll want to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Bucks vs. Pistons picks down.

The model has taken into account that Milwaukee has dominated the series in every facet, and are first in the league in playoff point differential (plus-28) and rebounding (54.0 rpg) and second in field-goal percentage (.506) and assists (31.5). They are third in points allowed at 92.5.

Detroit has had no answers for forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.7 ppg) in the first two games of the series. Despite scoring under his average with 24 and 26 points, he has mopped up on the boards, grabbing 29 rebounds, including 24 on the defensive end. Guard Eric Bledsoe (15.9 ppg) has continued his strong play against the Pistons, finishing Game 2 with a career playoff-high 27 points.

But just because Milwaukee dominated at home doesn't guarantee it will cover the Bucks vs. Pistons spread in the NBA Playoffs 2019 on Saturday at Detroit.

That's because the Pistons have won eight of nine home playoff games against Milwaukee, including the last four. Detroit has gone 73-52 during the regular season at home and is 14-5 all-time against the Bucks in the playoffs.

The Pistons are hoping for the return of forward-center Blake Griffin, who has missed the first two games of the series with a sore knee. He would give the Pistons a huge boost. He averages 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. In Griffin's absence, forward-center Andre Drummond (17.3 ppg) has helped carry the load. He has been a beast on the boards, averaging 17.2 rebounds over the past five games, including 16 in Game 2 to go along with 18 points. Guard Reggie Jackson (15.4 ppg) has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games, including 18 points in Game 2.

