NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Pistons odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 77-62 run

The Milwaukee Bucks look to complete the sweep of the Detroit Pistons when the teams meet for Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs in Detroit on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks cruised through the first three games, winning them by an average of 24 points. Sportsbooks list Milwaukee as a 12.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds. Blake Griffin (knee) suited up for the first time in this series on Saturday and is ready for a rematch with Giannis Antetokounmpo, so before you make any Bucks vs. Pistons picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows the Pistons have been no match for the Bucks, dominating all three games in this series after sweeping them in four regular-season matchups. The Bucks won 60 games in the regular season and had the highest point-differential of any NBA team.

Saturday in Game 3, Detroit figured out how to limit Antetokounmpo to just 14 points. But six other players also scored in double-figures -- Khris Middleton had 20 and Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe had 19 apiece - and the Bucks rolled anyway.

But just because Milwaukee has dominated the opening three games doesn't mean it'll cover the big Bucks vs. Pistons spread on Monday.

Griffin didn't play in Games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee, and Detroit was manhandled in 35- and 21-point defeats. He returned for Game 3 and put up 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes. He also helped hold Antetokounmpo to 5-of-13 shooting.

The Pistons were a solid 26-15 in Detroit this season, and prior to the Game 3 defeat, they were beaten at home by 13 points just one other time since Oct. 31.

