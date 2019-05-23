NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Raptors odds, best picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The home team has dominated each game in the Eastern Conference Finals, and on Thursday night the Milwaukee Bucks will try to keep that trend going when they meet the Toronto Raptors in Game 5. The series in the 2019 NBA Playoffs is tied at two games apiece and the home team has won by an average of 13.5 points. The Bucks won the first two games of the series in Milwaukee before the Raptors took Games 3 and 4 in Toronto. Tip-off for Game 5 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 6.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds, down from an open of seven, while the over-under for total points scored is 216. Before making any Bucks vs. Raptors picks of your own, you need to see the predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered the conference finals in the 2019 NBA Playoffs with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them this season. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering the conference finals on a strong 85-61 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

The model knows that, despite the last two games, Milwaukee has consistently outperformed Toronto this season in their eight head-to-head matchups.

The model knows that, despite the last two games, Milwaukee has consistently outperformed Toronto this season in their eight head-to-head matchups. The Bucks have out-shot the Raptors from the field (44.6 percent to 41.8) and 3-point line (34.4 percent to 32.9) and have out-rebounded Toronto 50.8 to 44.8. Milwaukee has won five of the eight meetings this season.

In addition, the model has factored in that the Bucks are a much better team at home this season than on the road. They shoot better at Fiserv (47.8 percent) than on the road (46.8), which is part of the reason they score more points at home (119.1) than away from home (116.3). They also defend better at Fiserv (42.7 opponent field goal percentage) than on the road (43.1), which helps lead to fewer points allowed at home (106.5) than on the road (110.7).

But just because the series shifts back to the Fiserv Forum for Game 5 does not guarantee Milwaukee will cover the Bucks vs. Raptors spread.

Toronto's defense has come alive the last two games. In Games 3 and 4, the Raptors limited the Bucks to 41.2 percent shooting and forced Milwaukee into 16.5 turnovers per game. In the previous two games, the Bucks shot 43.2 percent and committed just 10.0 turnovers per game.

The model also knows that Toronto is coming off its best performance of the series. In Game 4, the Raptors had more assists (32 to 30), hit more 3-pointers (14 to 11), won the rebounding battle (44 to 40) and got far better bench production (48 points to 23) than Milwaukee. Much maligned during the NBA Playoffs 2019, Norman Powell (18 points), Serge Ibaka (17) and the once-struggling Fred VanVleet (13) all contributed off the bench.

So who wins Raptors vs. Bucks?