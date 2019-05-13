NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee, the only team to win 60 games this season and the No. 1 seed in the East, faces Toronto, which had 58 regular-season wins, second-most in the NBA. The Bucks got to this point in the 2019 NBA Playoffs by overwhelming the Boston Celtics in the second round, while Kawhi Leonard's last-second shot to get the Raptors past the Sixers in Game 7 on Sunday will go down in history. Sportsbooks list Milwaukee as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 218. Nobody has figured out how to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo this postseason, but before you make any Raptors vs. Bucks picks or predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows Antetokounmpo is presumably contending with James Harden for NBA MVP honors, and for good reason. The Greek Freak led Milwaukee to its best season in more than 40 years, averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, all in just 32.8 minutes of play. Because Milwaukee has been cruising through the 2019 NBA Playoffs, Antetokounmpo's minutes have actually gone down (31.4). In three games against the Raptors, he averaged 35 minutes with 27 points, 15.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals.

No team from the East was better at home this season than the Bucks, who went 33-8 during the regular season at the Forum. The Bucks have covered in four of their last five home games, not to mention four of the last five against the Raptors.

But just because top-seeded Milwaukee has the home court in Game 1 doesn't mean it'll cover the Raptors vs. Bucks spread.

Toronto has its own go-to star in Leonard. He had a huge season for the Raptors, averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Those numbers have all gone up in Toronto's 12 playoff games so far. He's at 31.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. That includes Sunday's epic 41-point performance in Game 7.

Toronto may rightfully be the underdog against top-seeded Milwaukee, but it's 10-6 against the spread as the underdog (62.5 percent), the third-best mark in the NBA. The underdog has covered the spread in the last seven meetings between these teams. Toronto has covered in four of five in Milwaukee.

