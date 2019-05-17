NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks can take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night when the teams meet in Game 2. In Game 1 on Wednesday, center Brook Lopez poured in a playoff career-high 29 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to rescue the Bucks in a 108-100 victory. Lopez also had 11 rebounds, four blocks and was 12-of-21 from the field. Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry combined for 61 points for the Raptors. Tip-off for Game 2 in the 2019 NBA Playoffs is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 6.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 216. Before making any Bucks vs. Raptors picks of your own, be sure to see the NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered the conference finals in the 2019 NBA Playoffs with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them this season. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering the conference finals on a strong 85-61 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has honed in on Bucks vs. Raptors. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Milwaukee, the best defensive team in the NBA in the regular season, has only gotten better defensively in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks allowed 104.9 points per 100 possessions during the regular season, but in the NBA Playoffs 2019, they are permitting just 98.2, the best among postseason teams. In Game 1, Milwaukee limited Toronto to 35.7 percent shooting from the field and 37.0 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

The model also knows that the Bucks have beaten the Raptors four times in five games this season without needing a big game from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee defeated Toronto on Oct. 29 when Antetokounmpo sat out in the concussion protocol. In the team's three ensuing victories, Antetokounmpo averaged just 20.7 points, seven below his season average. In the Bucks' only loss to the Raptors this season, he scored 43 points on 16-of-25 shooting and had 18 rebounds.

But just because Milwaukee is 4-1 against Toronto this season does not guarantee it will cover the Bucks vs. Raptors spread on Friday.

Toronto was in control for much of Game 1. The Raptors led for much of the first three quarters on Wednesday before allowing Lopez to hit uncontested shots. Otherwise, Toronto did a solid job defensively. Aside from Lopez, the Bucks shot 34.7 percent from the field and 21.2 percent on 3-pointers.

In addition, the model has considered that Leonard is on a roll unlike any other player in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. In 13 playoff games, he is averaging 31.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals and shooting 52.5 percent from the field. He is also playing lockdown defense on the opposing team's best player.

So who wins Raptors vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Bucks spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that's up more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.