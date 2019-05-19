NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from proven model on 85-61 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks can take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday when the teams square off in Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. After needing a fourth quarter comeback to escape Game 1 with a victory, the Bucks dominated from the start of Game 2 and never trailed in a 125-103 win in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points and 17 rebounds, but Milwaukee's "Bench Mob" came up huge, with 17 points from Ersan Ilyasova, 14 from Malcolm Brogdon and 13 from George Hill. Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 31 points for Toronto. Tip-off from Toronto for Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. ET. Toronto is favored by two in the latest Raptors vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Raptors picks of your own, listen to the predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered the conference finals in the 2019 NBA Playoffs with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them this season. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering the conference finals on a strong 85-61 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

The model has considered that, regardless of what happened in the first two games of the series, Toronto remains one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league.

The model has considered that, regardless of what happened in the first two games of the series, Toronto remains one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league. The Raptors hit 36.6 percent of their shots from beyond the arc during the regular season, the second best mark among Eastern Conference teams. However, over the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, Toronto is making just 33.8 percent of its three-pointers. The Raptors are capable of shooting much better, especially at home.

The model also knows that Game 3 will be in Toronto, where the Raptors are a much better team overall. Toronto won 32 of 41 regular season games at Scotiabank Arena this season, the second best home mark in the league. In addition, the Raptors outscored opponents by 7.5 points at home during the regular season.

But just because Toronto is playing at home in Game 3 does not guarantee it will cover the Raptors vs. Bucks spread on Sunday.

The model also knows Milwaukee has dominated the Raptors this season. The Bucks are 5-1 against Toronto this year, including four regular season games, outscoring the Raptors 113.7 to 104.3. In addition, Milwaukee won both of the matchups in Toronto, 104-99 on Dec. 9 and 105-92 on Jan. 31.

The Bucks are getting significant contributions from their bench so far this series. Milwaukee's reserves are averaging 38.0 points through two games, significantly more than they averaged during the regular season (31.8). On Friday, the Bucks' bench outscored Toronto's backups, 54-39. The play of Milwaukee's bench has allowed the Bucks to be less reliant on Antetokounmpo, who has been solid nonetheless, averaging 27.0 points and 15.5 rebounds in the first two games of the series.

So who wins Raptors vs. Bucks?