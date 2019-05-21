NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

Coming off a double-overtime victory that might have salvaged their season, the Toronto Raptors will try to tie the Eastern Conference Finals at two games each when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Tipoff for Game 4 from the Scotibank Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Behind 36 points from Kawhi Leonard, Toronto held off Milwaukee 118-112 in double overtime on Sunday night for its first win in the best-of-seven series. The Raptors led most of the way in Game 3 before the resilient Bucks forced overtime, but Toronto made several key defensive stops in the final minute of double overtime and Leonard sealed the victory with a basket and a pair of free throws. Milwaukee is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 216 in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Raptors picks for the 2019 NBA Playoffs, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Bucks will be determined to recapture the momentum in the Eastern Conference Finals after they came up just short of taking a commanding 3-0 lead.

Milwaukee can take confidence from nearly pulling out Game 3 despite its worst performance of the series. The Raptors built an 11-point lead in the first half and had control most of the way, but the Bucks slowly chipped away and forced overtime on a Khris Middleton putback in the final seconds. The Bucks shot just 37.3 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers, but they got back in the game with a stout defensive effort that limited the Raptors to 38 points over the final two quarters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a subpar game by his MVP-caliber standards. He finished with 12 points before fouling out with 4:24 to go in the second overtime. But Milwaukee still had six players in double-figures, with reserve guard George Hill leading the way with 24 points and seven rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points and five boards.

But just because Milwaukee holds the series lead doesn't mean it will cover the Raptors vs. Bucks spread on Tuesday night in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

The model knows the Raptors could be up 2-1 in the series if not for their Game 1 collapse in Milwaukee in which they led most of the way before stumbling down the stretch in a 108-100 loss. But following a Game 2 blowout defeat, the Raptors rediscovered their top form on Sunday night. Leonard, who added nine rebounds and five assists, led the way with his scoring and playmaking.

His teammates also were efficient on both ends. Forward Pascal Siakam shook off recent struggles to put up 25 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Marc Gasol had a strong outing with 16 points, 12 boards, seven assists and five blocks.

