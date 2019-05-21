NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from proven model on 85-61 roll

Following their first road loss in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks look to bounce back on Tuesday night when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tipoff from the Scotibank Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks swept two road games against the Pistons and Celtics on their way to winning both series in nine total games. However, after taking the first two against Toronto at the Fiserv Forum, they fell 118-112 in Game 3 on Sunday night in double overtime. A victory on Tuesday would set up an elimination game Thursday in Milwaukee, but the Raptors can force the series to at least six games by again prevailing on their home court. Milwaukee is a three-point favorite after the spread opened at two, while the over-under for total points scored is 217.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds. Before you make lock in your Bucks vs. Raptors picks and predictions for the NBA Playoffs 2019, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Bucks will be determined to recapture the momentum in the Eastern Conference Finals after they came up just short of taking a commanding 3-0 lead.

Milwaukee can take confidence from nearly pulling out Game 3 despite its worst performance of the series. The Raptors built an 11-point lead in the first half and had control most of the way, but the Bucks slowly chipped away and forced overtime on a Khris Middleton putback in the final seconds. The Bucks shot just 37.3 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers, but they got back in the game with a stout defensive effort that limited the Raptors to 38 points over the final two quarters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a subpar game by his MVP-caliber standards. He finished with 12 points before fouling out with 4:24 to go in the second overtime. But Milwaukee still had six players in double-figures, with reserve guard George Hill leading the way with 24 points and seven rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points and five boards.

But just because Milwaukee holds the series lead doesn't mean it will cover the Raptors vs. Bucks spread on Tuesday night in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

The model also knows that perhaps the biggest bright spot for Toronto in its Game 3 victory was finding a way to slow down Antetokounmpo, who had averaged 37 points in his previous three road games in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Raptors consistently pressured him with double teams and forced the ball out of his hands. Antetokounmpo was still a force on the glass with 23 rebounds, but he finished with just 12 points and also registered eight turnovers. He fouled out in the second overtime.

The Raptors also managed a win despite meager production from their starting backcourt. Kyle Lowry had 11 points, four rebounds and five assists before fouling out. Shooting guard Danny Green continued his postseason struggles with three points on 1-of-9 shooting, but his lone make was a three-pointer in overtime that broke Toronto out of a scoreless funk that had lasted since 1:13 of the fourth quarter.

