NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

With the Eastern Conference Finals tied at two games apiece, the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors meet in a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. In Game 4, the Raptors routed the Bucks, 120-102, to even the series. Toronto got a team-high 25 points from Kyle Lowry, 19 from an ailing Kawhi Leonard and 48 from the bench in the win. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 30, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 25 points and 10 rebounds. Tipoff for Game 5 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by seven in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 217. Before making any Bucks vs. Raptors picks of your own, be sure to see the predictions for the 2019 NBA Playoffs from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered the conference finals in the 2019 NBA Playoffs with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them this season. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering the conference finals on a strong 85-61 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has honed in on Bucks vs Raptors. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Milwaukee has bounced back well after double-digit losses. This season, after losing by 10 or more points, the Bucks are 6-0 straight-up and against-the-spread, covering by an average of 12.8 points. In addition, Milwaukee is difficult to beat at Fiserv. The Bucks were 33-8 at home during the regular season, second in the NBA to the Denver Nuggets (34-7). In the Eastern Conference Finals, the home team has won the first four games.

The model also has factored in that Milwaukee, which was the best defensive team in the league during the regular season, has only gotten better in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, despite what happened in Game 4. The Bucks allowed 104.9 points per 100 possessions during the regular season. In the postseason they are allowing just 100.3, the best mark among playoff teams.

But just because the series shifts back to the Fiserv Forum for Game 5 does not guarantee Milwaukee will cover the Bucks vs. Raptors spread.

Toronto's defense has come alive the last two games. In Games 3 and 4, the Raptors limited the Bucks to 41.2 percent shooting and forced Milwaukee into 16.5 turnovers per game. In the previous two games, the Bucks shot 43.2 percent and committed just 10.0 turnovers per game.

The model also knows that Toronto is coming off its best performance of the series. In Game 4, the Raptors had more assists (32 to 30), hit more 3-pointers (14 to 11), won the rebounding battle (44 to 40) and got far better bench production (48 points to 23) than Milwaukee. Much maligned during the NBA Playoffs 2019, Norman Powell (18 points), Serge Ibaka (17) and the once-struggling Fred VanVleet (13) all contributed off the bench.

So who wins Raptors vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread can you bank on over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Bucks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.