NBA Playoffs 2019: Bucks vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from proven model on 85-61 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks, who had the best regular season record (60-22) in the NBA, will try to avoid elimination from the 2019 NBA Playoffs on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Raptors in a must-win Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena. The Bucks won the first two games of the series but have lost three straight for the first time this season. On Thursday night, Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and added nine assists in Toronto's 105-99 win, which put the Raptors one win shy of the first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. Tipoff for Game 6 is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks list Toronto as a two-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 212, down a point from the opening line.

Toronto has found a rhythm offensively against the Bucks' vaunted defense over the last three games. In the first two games of the series, the Raptors managed just 99.5 points per 100 possessions against Milwaukee, which led the league in defensive efficiency during the regular season at 104.9.

Over the last three games, however, Toronto has torched the Bucks for 110.3 points per 100 possessions. Fred VanVleet has come alive offensively. He has averaged 17.0 points in his last two games, after averaging just 3.3 in the first three.

But just because Toronto is rolling doesn't mean it will cover the Bucks vs. Raptors spread in Game 6 against the Milwaukee, the NBA's top team during the regular season.

Antetokounmpo, the likely league MVP, scored 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting in Game 5, but knows he must do more to extend Milwaukee's season. The Bucks are comfortable on the road, going 20-8-1 against the spread in their last 29 away games. And there's no guarantee Toronto's bench will continue to excel. Remember, VanVleet was 2-for-14 from long range over the first three games.

