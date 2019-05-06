NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics guard Marcus Smart cleared to play in Game 4 vs. Bucks
Smart was listed as questionable until a few hours before the game
After being out of the lineup since April 7 with an oblique tear, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will be back in action in Game 4 vs. the Bucks on Monday night, the team announced.
Smart has been trending in the right direction with his work in practice, and the progress reports have been getting more and more positive. The Celtics can definitely use Smart's services. They're down 2-1 against Milwaukee and are facing something of a must-win game Monday night, as coming back from a 3-1 deficit would be a tall order. Smart is another defender to throw at Giannis Antetokounmpo and he's had by far the best 3-point shooting year of his career this season.
In 80 games during the regular season, Smart averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on 3-pointers.
