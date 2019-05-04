NBA Playoffs 2019: Celtics' Jaylen Brown posterizes Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo with ferocious dunk in Game 3

Jaylen Brown may be a 6-foot-7 swingman, but he looked like a big man when he posterized Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday night.

As the Boston Celtics battled the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3, Brown showed off his extreme athleticism by dunking all over the Greek Freak.

This is kind of a big deal because Antetokounmpo is 6-foot-11 and perhaps the most athletic specimen in the NBA today. Heck, his wingspan alone is 7-foot-3 and it's possible that the 24-year-old wins the MVP award this season.

While Antetokounmpo certainly has a case as the best player in the NBA today, there is no doubt the Celtics have made things difficult for him early on in this series. Not only did Brown posterize the forward early on in the second half, Antetokounmpo was also blocked twice on one possession by the 33-year-old Al Horford in Game 1.

With the series tied at one game apiece, don't expect the Celtics to make things any easier for the 6-foot-11 big man moving forward.